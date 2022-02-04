9 different HR roles and job titles

With the increasingly complicated business landscape and the explosion of people management technology, today's...

HR roles have become far more varied than those of yesteryear.

In today's organizations, there can be many different HR roles that help build and execute HR strategy, administer people data, support HR processes across the business and implement or support HR software systems, such as HR information systems (HRISes) and human capital management systems.

The modern, cloud-based HR systems of today offer a greater variety of processes across the employee lifecycle, including greater support of talent management and mobile HR technology. Newer features and functionality make automation, compliance, analytics and predictive capabilities possible to a greater extent than ever before.

Cloud HR technology systems have empowered HR, HRIS teams and IT professionals with the ability to configure, maintain, update and add new features without the need for outside consultants or expensive resources. The ease with which integrations can be built provides automation that can be delivered and maintained in-house.

As a result, traditional HR and IT roles are changing and evolving to support these new processes and systems. New hybrid roles are developing to support the less technical nature of systems and interweave with everyday HR. And yet, the nature of each organization means that these roles will vary from organization to organization in exactly what roles exist and how these roles are defined.

Newer HR roles involve managing people analytics, social collaboration and employee engagement efforts, and all roles are tied closely to technologies that support these functions.

What is human resources? The HR department plays a number of roles in managing an organization's biggest asset: its workforce. The HR department is typically responsible for implementing employee lifecycle strategies as well as supporting the organization's growth and employee experience. HR typically manages hiring, compliance, reporting and data management. The department also owns a number of administrative tasks, including employee orientation and benefits plans. HR plays a key role in managing employee satisfaction, employee safety and welfare, and the creation of training programs and career paths. At some companies, HR is also responsible for payroll, but finance usually oversees it.

What are the seven functions of HR? So, what exactly does HR do? The HR department is responsible for the following areas: 1. Recruiting and onboarding Hiring the right candidates and giving them a high-quality onboarding experience is critical to building and retaining a highly productive workforce. HR oversees the recruiting team and ensures recruiting, offers and onboarding are conducted effectively. 2. Performance management HR manages the performance management process that occurs annually, or more often in some organizations. Although managers and employees carry out the process, HR oversees it from launch to completion. 3. Rewards and recognition Rewards and recognition for employees, such as bonuses, gifts or public recognition, can incentivize the workforce. HR manages these programs by validating reward issuing for the correct employees and ensuring rewards remain within defined budgets. 4. Development Development encompasses training, career planning and mentoring. HR's role is to facilitate employee development activities, which may include procuring relevant training courses, rolling out job roles and libraries for career role matching, and matching employees with mentors and mentees. 5. Compliance Compliance has many aspects and includes ensuring the company is legally compliant with all applicable laws and regulations as well as ensuring workforce compliance with company rules and regulations. Compliance also includes taking care of grievances and discipline. Depending on the company, HR may also handle industrial relations and unions and confirm adherence to collective bargaining agreements and other union agreements. 6. Communication and feedback Employee communication keeps the workforce engaged and informed. HR is responsible for both sending out company-wide communications and collecting workforce feedback. 7. Wellbeing HR implements health and safety policies and investigates any rules and regulations breaches. The right HR staff must be in place to properly oversee these areas. Let's take a look at some of these HR roles and how they might impact an organization like yours.