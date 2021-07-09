Remote work flexibility key for employee retention

If you want your customers to have a good experience, you need to focus on giving your employees a good experience. These days that means giving employees choice and flexibility about where and when they work.

By some estimates, 70% of the workforce worldwide will be working remotely at least five days a month by 2025. Yet, many business leaders are reluctant to offer remote or hybrid work options due to a fear that employees will be distracted and unproductive working from home. If you're in that category, you may want to rethink your position.

Remote and hybrid work drivers Employees want more choice and flexibility than they had pre-pandemic, and many want to continue working remotely. There are a number of reasons for this, including the following: Employees who don't have to commute may have more time for other activities such as spending time with family and focusing on their well-being.

Many employees can get more work done by starting their day earlier, avoiding traffic or simply controlling their working environment with fewer coworker distractions or interruptions that come with typical offices.

The hours employees do spend on work can be more productive.