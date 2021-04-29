How companies can lessen employees' virtual meeting fatigue

The pandemic has brought forth countless new stressors -- working parents juggling new childcare and homeschooling duties, feeling danger while out in environments other than the home, and job insecurity as many companies downsized during 2020. With all of this, it is no surprise that chronic stress is affecting almost everyone.

One unexpected stressor that crept up on us during the pandemic is virtual meetings.

During the pandemic, the average workday increased by 48 minutes, according to a Harvard Business School study.

Daily virtual meetings are part of what has driven this workday increase. Being tethered to nonstop video conferencing can have a substantial negative impact on emotional wellness.

Research has shown that after one hour of screen time, every added hour we stack on has the potential to lower our psychological well-being. These negative psychological effects include depleted curiosity, lower self-control, more distractibility, difficulty making friends, less emotional stability and increased inability to finish tasks.

In addition to nonstop virtual conferencing, when we work from home there is a barrage of digital nudges from our digital devices that keep us from getting our work done. With so many social and work interactions happening online, it's no wonder that so much Zoom fatigue and more general burnout occurs.

According to an online poll conducted by Monster in mid-2020, 69% of workers were experiencing burnout symptoms while working away from the office.

How digital interactions deplete productivity When workers primarily operated from dedicated workplaces, the ability to separate from work after hours was likely easier than when working in a lockdown situation or a forced work-home combination. Even as people learned to navigate work on different electronic platforms such as Slack before the pandemic, there were typically rituals such as leaving physical workspaces that signaled the workday was finished. For many, the line between work and home is blurred now, with more than 40% of the respondents to an MIT SMR survey confirming that they do not draw a hard line between work on the one hand and leisure and renewal on the other. With so many interactions happening through digital mediums, many new productivity and emotional health challenges have surfaced. One challenge is that video conferencing takes place on digital tools that also facilitate so many other work-related tasks. At any given time, email, spreadsheets, and presentations and other technological-enabled tasks compete for workers' attention. These digital tools influence work behavior in subtle ways. For instance, online calendars default to scheduling meeting times in 30-minute increments. Unable to engage in casual interludes in the workplace -- timing interactions as they come naturally and allowing for organic, nonverbal communication flows -- people are forced to schedule their days into restricted blocks of time. In the office, an informal chat on a specific topic might only take a few minutes. However, when someone schedules a "video chat," they often feel obligated to engage for the entire allotted time. And even if participants don't stay on the call for its planned duration, the remaining time becomes a purgatory where workers may feel they can't do anything truly productive, so they settle for casually checking email until the next video call.

How to reduce video call fatigue Leaders and managers can encourage employees to regain agency over how they spend their time. Here are some ways they can do this: Challenge the assumption that all meetings need to be 30 minutes or an hour.

Encourage and celebrate the practice of personal time with the same enthusiasm prescribed to work-related responsibilities.

Create a company-wide agreement not to spend needless time on video calls.

Encourage employees blocking time for deep work.

Provide education for employees on how to turn off their notifications when they are in situations where these types of interruptions are distracting and stressful.

Dedicate specific meeting-free workdays to preserve time for getting things done.