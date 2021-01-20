How HR can help promote a caring culture

HR practices need to be adaptable, caring and reflective to create the positive culture and work environment that everyone wants to be part of. In other words, HR has a major influence in creating a caring culture in the workplace.

Respecting individual differences should be central to HR leaders' philosophy, said Catherine Gordon, people and culture director at Canuck Place Children's Hospice, which provides pediatric palliative care in the Vancouver, British Columbia area.

"This has led to a shift from 'human resources' titles to roles such as 'people and culture' to more accurately reflect this focus," Gordon said.

The shift from administrative and impersonal regulation to the recognition that individuals are at the core of every organization has become paramount. Finding ways to connect with employees and create an approachable HR department is the only way to keep employees working as efficiently as they should during this time of upheaval.

Part of that caring culture is demonstrating a commitment to company values and looking for new tools to support the employee experience.

For example, to further enhance the employee work experience and adhere to Canuck Place Children's Hospice's green goals, the company implemented technology to remove reliance on paper and make remote operations more efficient.

"We had already started to review all of our practices from a more environmentally conscious perspective [before the pandemic] and to transition where possible to a paper-free environment" Gordon said.