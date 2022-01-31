Wayfinding tools chart course for hybrid office

Employees returning to the hybrid office may rely on apps, maps and electronic signage to find their desks. These positioning technologies and mapping services are broadly called wayfinding tools, and demand may grow.

Employees returning to the office may have to reserve desks in potentially unfamiliar spaces, and -- if hot desking becomes the norm -- their desk locations may differ with each office visit. They'll also have to track down coworkers and meeting spaces in this new organizational structure and won't want to waste a lot of time. Vendors are adopting various approaches to solve problems posed by hybrid office routines.

Wayfinding products use app-based map systems and electronic signage to orientate employees and provide real-time status updates on meeting room occupancies. Employees may also be able to use this positioning technology to learn the location of co-worker desks from one office visit to the next. HR often works closely with facilities managers in their deployment.

Based on research conducted in October, IDC estimates that 20% of organizations globally with 500 or more employees have either already invested in wayfinding technology or are planning to do so, said Juliana Beauvais, an analyst at IDC.

"This brings indoor navigation technology from a niche application in event, transportation and large retail locations to broader settings such as offices, healthcare campuses, educational institutions and public-sector facilities," she said.

With fewer trips to the office or a need to work at multiple locations, employees will "start behaving like visitors," Beauvais said. These changes will motivate employers to deploy wayfinding products, she said.

Kevin Nanney, vice president and general manager of workplace service delivery at ServiceNow, explained, "As employees go back to the office, a lot of them have never seen it."

The ServiceNow app can show employees a map and route to a desk or meeting space.

ServiceNow just updated its Workplace Service Delivery facilities management mobile app with wayfinding location services that can guide an employee, step-by-step, to a desk or meeting room. They are using third-party partnerships for indoor positioning technology used in wayfinding, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy or other technology to build that capability.

The ServiceNow workplace platform can make reservations for desks, meetings rooms and lockers, as well as services such as catering. Employers can make employee check-ins visible to other employees. Calendaring system integrations make it possible to use the app to see a co-worker's availability. The vendor also added proximity-based reservation capability for sharing reservation itineraries and booking desks near co-workers.

A related aspect of enterprise wayfinding tools is employee tracking, which can show real-time employee locations. Although a client could add it, real-time employee tracking isn't a feature in ServiceNow's workplace platform. But this tracking technology is in use.