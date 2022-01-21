U.S. sees hiring bias in unemployment rates

The U.S. agency that enforces employment discrimination laws has launched an effort to wring bias out of hiring processes. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission plans to look at policies and technologies to help employers improve their workforce diversity.

Regulators are concerned about hiring bias, especially after COVID-19 sent unemployment soaring. Despite increased attention on diversity in hiring due to recent social justice protests, the unemployment rate for Black workers was 7.1% in December, compared with 3.2% for whites. Overall, unemployment is higher for people of color than whites. According to data from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), older Americans are also facing difficulty in today's job market.

The EEOC suspects that technology plays a role in hiring bias and discrimination. In October, the agency launched an effort to probe AI use in employment decisions to see if AI-based recruiting systems comply with civil rights and employment laws.

Regulators are concerned that hiring practices that seem fair "exclude qualified workers for the wrong reasons," said Jenny Yang, director of the office of contract compliance programs for the U.S. Department of Labor. She warned of hiring bias based on outmoded criteria "that are not truly job related" as well subjective resume reviews.

Tech-based hiring systems, including using artificial intelligence, may seem neutral, but may actually perpetuate inequality in the algorithms they use to screen workers. Jenny YangDirector, U.S. Department of Labor

"Tech-based hiring systems, including using artificial intelligence, may seem neutral, but may actually perpetuate inequality in the algorithms they use to screen workers," said Yang, who is co-chair of a new initiative called Hiring Initiative to Reimagine Equity or HIRE. She was speaking at a virtual EEOC forum Wednesday about the planned multi-year effort, which will include recommendations on how to reduce bias in hiring.

One hiring technology that caught the forum's attention was simulations used to vet candidates for higher-level jobs. Video-based simulations can put job candidates in a situation, such as a disagreement at a meeting, to see how they might respond, said Kathleen Lundquist, president and CEO of APTMetrics Inc., whose firm develops the simulations.