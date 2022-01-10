Users hit by Kronos payroll ransomware await recovery

Almost a month after the Kronos payroll system was crippled by ransomware, users have been resorting to manual payroll and timekeeping processing to pay employees.

Service restorations are beginning, but the time frame for completing this work may vary by user.

The problem was first reported Dec. 11 by UKG Inc. (Ultimate Kronos Group). The manual work came with challenges, including problems with accounting for all employee-expected compensation, some users reported.

Care New England Health System is manually paying its approximately 7,500 employees. Checks aren't including overtime or holiday pay. Employees "will receive their appropriate pay, as soon as the Kronos system is restored," said Raina Smith, a spokeswoman for the Providence, R.I.-based healthcare provider.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences uses Kronos timekeeping systems affected by the outage. The university reverted to paper timesheets, said Leslie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the school. The Little Rock-based healthcare provider has more than 10,000 employees.

While paper time sheets are "more time-consuming for supervisors and employees, it has not affected our ability to get payroll out on time for our employees or affected our operations," Taylor said.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, the healthcare provider has not heard when Kronos plans to resolve the problem.

The Community Medical Center in Missoula, Mont., said it is using manual data entry to ensure that employees are paid. It has 980 employees. "In some instances employees are being overpaid, and in other instances they're being underpaid -- largely resulting from delayed pay premiums and differentials," the healthcare provider said in a statement. "We have dedicated additional resources internally to address the backlog of issues we're experiencing because of this nationwide problem."