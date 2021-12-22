Skillsoft to pay $525M for learning platform Codecademy

Skillsoft is buying Codecademy for $525 million, bringing together two digital learning platforms with similar goals but different customer bases.

Codecademy primarily focuses on individuals who sign up for free and paid plans to improve their technical skills. Skillsoft is aimed at the corporate learning platform market. Despite that difference, Codecademy is "closely adjacent" to Skillsoft's learning platform, Skillsoft officials said during a call Wednesday with financial analysts to discuss the agreement.

Codecademy will significantly expand Skillsoft's capabilities in the high-growth tech and dev segment. Jeffrey TarrCEO, Skillsoft

Codecademy's learning platform "will significantly expand Skillsoft's capabilities in the high-growth tech and [development] segment," said Jeffrey Tarr, CEO of Skillsoft, during the call. "Importantly, its [Codecademy's] platform has the capability to rapidly scale to support new programming languages and additional technical skills as the needs of the workforce evolve."

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Codecademy, founded 10 years ago and based in New York, is a learning platform for software development skills. It provides courses on Python, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, data science, machine learning, web design, cybersecurity and many others.

Boston-based Skillsoft's enterprise-focused catalog includes training in business skills, such as management, sales, marketing and digital transformation; technology skills, such as information security, cloud platforms and stack development; and industry-specific training. Its coursework includes training by video and audiobook instruction, live events, through coaching and other programs.

Codecademy has about 40 million registered users worldwide, and Skillsoft has more than 46 million, Skillsoft officials said on the call with financial analysts.

Skillsoft, founded in 1998, plans to make Codecademy offerings available to its enterprise customers. Its customer base includes 75% of the largest global 1,000 firms, company officials stated.