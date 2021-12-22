Gig work platforms see uptick in interest due to COVID-19

Gig work is usually associated with ride-sharing, assisting with household tasks and package, food and grocery delivery. But the gig model is also being used to fill work shifts typically occupied by part- or full-time workers, something Classic Hotels & Resorts is doing.

Classic Hotels, a Phoenix-based firm that operates about 14 properties in Arizona and California, fills restaurant jobs through the gig work platform Qwick Inc.

Qwick's model is similar to other gig- and app-based businesses. The workers operate as independent contractors, filing 1099 tax forms. Employers use an app to schedule jobs and submit feedback for each worker.

Analysts don't expect gig work to permanently replace jobs typically filled by part-time and full-time staff. But COVID-19 has disrupted hiring markets, and the gig work model has been working, according to Nancy Silver, vice president of organizational development at Classic Hotels.

It's been a struggle to fill staff positions, Silver said, citing the impact the pandemic has had on the food and hospitality industries. There is "a huge gap in labor when it comes to the number of people who have returned to our industry," she said.

"There aren't enough full-time hospitality people to go around," Silver said.

Gig work expands U.S. Dept of Labor data underscores Silver's assessment. In October, the quit rate in the accommodation and food services sector was 6%, a little more than double the overall quit rate for all industries. Qwick fills jobs such as prep cooks, dishwashers, bussers, banquet setups and bartenders for special events. It doesn't place people in positions such as waitstaff where specialized menu knowledge is needed. There aren't enough full-time hospitality people to go around. Nancy SilverVice president of organizational development, Classic Hotels & Resorts Silver said the platform is meeting her expectations. "It's extremely rare when a position doesn't get filled," Silver said of Qwick. David Johnson, an analyst at Forrester Research, said gig work platforms like Qwick will see an increase in interest because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the labor market. "I think anybody who's trying to source people to do these jobs is looking at any source that they can; they're looking at all options," he said. But Johnson sees this type of shift-filling strategy as an option for meeting labor demand peaks rather than replacing regular staff. If it were easier to fill full- and part-time positions, Silver said she would use Qwick less. "But we will also have a need for a company like Qwick" to meet peak demands, she said.