Cyberattack on Kronos payroll triggers backup plans

The payroll must still get out. That's the upshot of the response to the cyberattack on Kronos, which is disrupting its cloud-based systems.

Users are deploying contingency plans but may also be wondering whether Kronos payroll has a "plan B" for this type of incident.

In a blog post Monday, Kronos stated a ransomware cyberattack disrupted its private cloud. The incident came to light late Saturday.

In an update early this morning, Kronos stated that restoring full service may take some time.

"Due to the nature of the incident, it may take up to several weeks to fully restore system availability," the firm said in a message to customers. "While UKG has dedicated extensive resources to resolving this issue and supporting our impacted customers, we do not have an estimated time of resolution. As a result, UKG continues to strongly recommend our customers work with their leadership to activate their business continuity plans."

The firm added that, "Our investigation is ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine whether customer data has been compromised. We will keep you updated as new information becomes available."

The company said there's no indication that that attack is related to the Log4j vulnerability in an Apache framework for Java, but they are investigating whether or not there is a relationship.

UKG said it does have redundant systems and disaster recovery protocols "but due to the malicious nature of this incident, we are determining the best approach to safely and securely handle restoration of the affected services."

The firm has notified the authorities.

Backup plans set into motion Kronos, founded in 1977, is an HR systems provider widely known for its payroll and time management systems. It merged with Ultimate Software in 2020, and the combined company was renamed UKG. Government agencies that rely on Kronos payroll systems have initiated backup plans to make sure people get paid before the holidays. In a statement, the city of Springfield, Mass., stated that "contingency plans for recording employee schedules and hours will be implemented to mitigate the potential adverse effects this incident might cause, and to make sure that employees will continue to receive their regular scheduled pay." The city of Cleveland released a statement saying, "the city will continue timely payroll processing and ensure employees receive their pay without interruption." Kronos was attacked. We use it for timekeeping. Everyone wanted to have meetings and phone calls but pay day is Friday. We don't have time for it. I did union payrolls on a typewriter with a Circular E back in the 80's. I'm the only one not panicking. Time to go Old School! — 5GenTexan! Republic of Texas! (@5gentexan) December 14, 2021