Better.com's employee layoff by Zoom gets HR thumbs down

Vishal Garg, CEO at Better.com, a mortgage lending firm, started his Zoom call with ominous words and a somber tone. Its employee layoff tactic has since been saved on video and launched into social media infamy.

"I come to you with not great news," Garg said during last week's virtual gathering. "The market has changed."

Better.com's employee layoff Zoom call was a shock to employees, but it was just as much a shock for some HR professionals who watched it. They said it lacked empathy and planning, and Garg has since acknowledged missteps.

"I blundered the execution," he said in a note posted Tuesday on the firm's website. "I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be."