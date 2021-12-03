Omicron extends uncertainty about return to office

The new normal is increasingly elusive for firms like The Hartford. Its senior leaders were to return to the office Dec. 6 but are now delaying those plans thanks to the COVID-19 variant, omicron.

The Hartford's decision comes out of "an abundance of caution," said Matthew Sturdevant, a spokesman for the financial services firm in Hartford, Conn. "We are delaying the return of senior leaders to the office as scientists and medical experts work to understand the new virus variant."

But The Hartford is sticking with its plan to have employees return to the office Jan. 18, Sturdevant said Thursday in an email statement. "We will continue to make decisions and take action based on guidance from public health experts."

Similar to The Hartford, many employers want more information about omicron before changing their plans for early next year, said Kim Fulton, a principal for the global management consulting firm Kearney's leadership, change and organization practice.

"Most companies right now are monitoring the situation closely and looking to learn more," Fulton said. She said they want to know more about the variant's means of transmission and the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.

COVID-19 variants have added a lot of uncertainty to office return plans and this is hard on workers, said David Rock, co-founder and CEO at the NeuroLeadership Institute, a research consultancy that advises firms on leadership strategies and is based in New York.

"The brain craves certainty -- we crave certainty like we crave food when we are hungry," Rock said.

"The one big lesson from the last 18 months is that this is bigger than all of us," Rock said. For managers, the best advice might be to "imagine we are doing work from home for another two years" and "what would you invest in now to make it really productive?"