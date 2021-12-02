Job seekers under 30 reject federal work, alarming lawmakers

Less than 7% of the federal workforce is age 30 or under, a problem that got attention at a U.S. House hearing Wednesday. A remedy for attracting younger employees to federal work may be permanent telework or at least an increase in flexibility. But not all lawmakers are sold on telework.

Nearly 30% of the government's employees are over 55, according to data presented at the House Subcommittee on Government Operations hearing on the "Future of Federal Work." The U.S. civilian workforce is about 2.1 million workers.

The workforce demographic numbers "present us with a staggering challenge," said U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va.

Retirements coupled with an inability to attract younger people to federal work have the government facing a skills gap in key occupations such as information security, Connolly said.

Something that can help federal recruiting, Connolly said, is a good telework program and "greater workplace flexibility."

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., said the mention of the "future of federal workforce" has become "a code for talking about expanding telework" among federal employees. He said he had serious concerns about telework's impact on information security and the ability of remote workers to deliver good customer service.