Workday responds to workforce changes with Vndly acquisition

Workday is closing out 2021 the same way it began it -- with a significant acquisition to fill a need in its HCM platform. It's acquiring Vndly Inc., which makes a platform to help manage non-employee workers, for $510 million.

Vndly's system covers a range of external workforce needs, from management of outsourced contractors to individual contingent workers. It helps to give a business a complete view of its workforce, both employee and non-employee.

The broad trend is for vendor management systems (VMSes) to combine contracting systems, which are mainly managed by IT and procurement, with contingent labor, often controlled by HR.

In August, Vndly achieved integration with Workday's HCM platform. Workday plans to complete the acquisition in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Jan. 31, 2022.

Workday has invested in a similar platform, Utmost Software Inc., which is also deeply integrated in its platform.

The Vndly acquisition puts Workday in an improved position against its key rival SAP, said Arkadev Basak, vice president at Everest Group, who leads the research firm's talent practice. SAP has an extensive VMS system, Fieldglass.

Some other major competitors in the VMS market include Beeline Inc., in Jacksonville, Fla., and Pro Unlimited Inc., in San Francisco.