Decline of women in the workforce is an 'alarming' HR trend

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a set of new labor force risks, but the leading HR trend may be the situation facing women workers.

Women left the workforce in droves during the pandemic because they were in industries, such as hospitality, that reduced operations, and were faced with addressing child care needs because of disruptions in daycare and schools, among other problems. There were "2 million fewer women in the labor force than before the pandemic," said Michelle Bowman, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, in a recent talk.

Women's global job losses due to the pandemic were 1.8 times greater than men's, said Katie Sutherland, an analyst at Gartner. "This should be alarming."

Women "are deprioritizing their careers" and leaving the workforce, Sutherland said, at the firm's ReimagineHR virtual conference. Recruiting alone won't solve the problem, she said. "Instead, work needs to be redesigned to suit the needs of women."

Sutherland said women want to control their schedules and not be excluded from promotions because they aren't in the office five days a week. Managers should be "assessing performance fairly, regardless of whether their team members are in the office or not."

Another HR trend facing employers is high turnover if employers do not offer remote work options.

Up to 39% of employees may leave if we force a hard return [to] Monday to Friday, nine to five. Graham WallerAnalyst, Gartner

"Up to 39% of employees may leave if we force a hard return [to] Monday to Friday, nine to five," said Graham Waller, a Gartner analyst. Employees will want more flexible options and development opportunities to improve their career growth, he said.

In a recent survey of about 570 HR managers, 71% cited the offering of "more flexibility options" as the their top response to mitigating turnover. The next two priorities for stemming turnover involved training. In fourth place, cited by 43% of managers, was to "leverage talent analytics more to better understand retention risks."