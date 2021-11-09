Gartner HR trends: Facial analysis, big vendor market share

It's a buyer's market for HR technology, Gartner analysts said during the first day of its annual HR conference. Another message from analysts: Facial analysis might play a role in helping employers develop a fairer workplace.

In advance of the conference, Gartner surveyed 3,500 HR managers and employees in the third quarter of 2021 on a variety of HR trends. Only 22% of respondents rated their employers as having a high degree of workplace fairness. Employees who rate fairness highly perform better and are nearly 30% less likely to quit, according to the survey data.

But the significant events of someone's employment, including hiring, pay and promotion, affect only about 25% of an employee's perception of fairness in the workplace. Lesser things, such as when a manager recognizes "the person who spoke the most, but not necessarily the person who did the most," have greater influence, said Brian Kropp, chief of research in the Gartner HR practice, during the opening keynote.

With advances in HR technology, those smaller moments could play a bigger role for HR departments. Some firms have begun to use video to track employee facial expressions to see if they're tired and then suggest a break. But the technology has the potential to do more, Kropp said.

"If, when you speak, others nod, it could indicate that you're making a bigger contribution," he said. "If others look away when you speak, it might indicate that you're not making a contribution. Your performance potentially can be determined entirely by the facial reactions of everyone else on that call."

That type of video analysis is in the future. The more immediate HR trend is the power buyers have over HCM vendors.