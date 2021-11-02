EEOC worries about 'snake oil' products in AI recruiting

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission warned employers that they have a responsibility to challenge the "fairness" of AI recruiting systems used to hire and manage employees.

For its part, the EEOC said last week that it is creating an initiative to examine whether workplace use of AI complies with civil rights laws. The goal is to identify "promising practices" in recruiting AI use and "technical assistance to provide guidance on algorithmic fairness and the use of AI in employment decisions."

Some AI systems are sold "with the promise that if you remove the human decision-making, you will remove the bias," said Charlotte Burrows, EEOC chair, but that "is not necessarily the case."

Burrows advised employers "to challenge and audit and ask questions so that they can validate the technology that they want to purchase." She was speaking at a recent Genius Machines conference sponsored by Nextgov and Defense One, both government technology publications.

There are "a lot of what is essentially snake oil salespeople in this area," Burrows said, but "I think there are a lot of good products out there, too, and I want to be clear about that."