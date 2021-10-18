'Intelligent workplace' tools, video calls create anxiety

The COVID-19-driven shift to virtualization, automation and video communication is changing work. But the adoption of new tools to create what's sometimes called an "intelligent workplace," a catch-all term for digital and automated office processes, is not always for the better.

Vendors argue that office automation tools make employees more efficient. But they also make employees warier about their employers, said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, founder and principal analyst at Deep Analysis.

"Whether we like to admit it or not, the vast majority of automation in the workplace is designed simply to get rid of people," Pelz-Sharpe said. Employees are "very suspicious of this."

Pelz-Sharpe was among those speaking at the recent Digital Workplace Experience conference, hosted by Simpler Media Group Inc. In a different conference presentation, Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, took another technology to task: video conferencing.

Video calls can make workers uncomfortable, Grant said.

"Knowing that other people are seeing your face heightens your concerns about your appearance, which is distracting,” and it creates a lot of stress, Grant said. That's especially true for women and newcomers to a firm, he noted.

Grant said the most underused tech is a phone call. People "might actually be better off turning the camera off," he said.