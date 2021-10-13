SuccessFactors expands internal talent marketplace concept

Internal talent marketplaces arrived to make it easier for employees to develop new skills and opportunities and for employers to improve retention. The concept has given rise to an active start-up vendor market.

This week, SAP SuccessFactors said it is taking the internal talent marketplace in a new direction with a broader offering, what it calls an "Opportunity Marketplace." The new product was announced at the firm's SuccessConnect conference this week.

The concept behind the tech is to capitalize on all of the missed opportunities available to employees. These can include learning, boot camps, mentorships, internal assignments, gig work, sabbaticals and other types of roles, said Amy Wilson, senior vice president of products and design at SuccessFactors. But the goal is also to couple that with an overall understanding of individual employee goals, interests and skills.

SuccessFactors' Opportunity Marketplace will use technology from a recently acquired firm, SwoopTalent, which can integrate data from internal systems, regardless of vendor. Wilson said its technology will enable its marketplace to go beyond direct matching and use "more inference" based on a holistic view of the individual, work styles, values and passions.

The SuccessFactors marketplace comes at a time of transition for HR departments. The pandemic has changed employee attitudes about the workplace, raising quit rates and the importance of schedule flexibility.

The change in business today is "all-around more personalized careers," said Anabel Fall, group head of people innovation and transformation at Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., and one of the conference's speakers.