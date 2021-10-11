Employer vaccine mandates set stage for return to office

Employer vaccine mandates may not be leading to a level of resignations that some feared. Early evidence suggests that when push comes to shove, all but a small percentage of workers will reject either a vaccination or routine COVID-19 testing.

Connecticut, for instance, is considering taking action as early as this Friday against employees who refuse both vaccinations and weekly COVID-19 testing. But at this point, only 2.2% or 671 of the state's 30,200 employees may be rejecting both options. And Connecticut officials said they believe the number will fall once workers complete submissions for the required vaccination paperwork.

In another example, United Airlines said as of Friday that only 232 of its employees -- out of 67,000 U.S. employees -- are seeking exemptions to its vaccine requirement, a spokeswoman said in an email. The airline's workforce is 99.7% vaccinated, the airline said.

"I think you'll find that more people claim that they will resign than actually resign," said J.P. Gownder, an analyst at Forrester Research. "Many of them eventually wind up getting vaccinated."

But not all firms have imposed employer vaccine mandates. Private employers may be holding out for Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccination rules for firms. Last month, President Joe Biden set a national vaccine mandate for all businesses with 100 or more employees. Firms holding off on an employer vaccine mandate may also be awaiting the outcomes of legal challenges.

Firms that are more welcoming of unvaccinated workers face a different risk. "Those who do not mandate can also lose some of their employees," Gownder said.

Some firms, such as Delta Air Lines, are using incentives, not employer vaccine mandates.

Attention shifts to office standards The arrival of employer vaccine mandates casts a new light on the to return to offices, pre-empted by the arrival of the delta variant. Last week in New York, industry and advocacy groups discussed steps to ensure clean offices. Increasingly, facilities managers have been working closely with HR managers on cleaning and health strategies as well as office design to account for the shift to hybrid and remote work. Approximately 1.2 million New York City workers started working remotely once COVID-19 hit, said Kathryn Wylde, president and CEO at Partnership for New York City, a business advocacy group for employers in the city. At the end of August, the partnership surveyed employers on their return-to-office plans. Respondents estimated that 40% of their workers would be back in the office by the end of September. But with the delta variant, "we're not sure that we hit the 40% rate yet," Wylde said. The return to the office has been slow and repeatedly delayed by the recurring outbreaks and new strains of the virus. Kathryn WyldePresident and CEO, Partnership for New York City "The return to the office has been slow and repeatedly delayed by the recurring outbreaks and new strains of the virus, which is disappointing," she said at a virtual media briefing this week. The Cleaning Coalition of America, an industry group that comprises firms that provide cleaning services, recently released a paper about pathogens of all types on surfaces, including the flu and the common cold. Its paper said some of the most common spots for germs include microwave handles, water fountain buttons, refrigerator door handles, vending machine buttons, sink and faucet handles, and keyboards. The paper cited data that points to a significant economic impact from workplace disease transmission. But the group isn't recommending surface cleaning to the exclusion of air filtration systems that help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other germs. It sees a need for both.