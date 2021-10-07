As Ceridian HCM nears the $1B mark, it adds capabilities

Ceridian HCM Inc.'s new streaming pay service will automatically issue employees' earned wages daily, if they want it. Employees using Ceridian's Dayforce Wallet app already have on-demand access to earned wages, but until now, they had to manually log into the payroll application to have the payment processed.

The need for applications such as streaming pay derives from business trends, employee requests and on-demand cultural shifts in the consumer economy, said David Ossip, chair and CEO of Ceridian HCM, at the firm's conference in Las Vegas this week.

"Why would I wait two weeks to get paid?" Ossip said during his keynote. "There is no other aspect of our life where we are prepared to wait two weeks to get anything."

At the conference, Ceridian HCM not only introduced new products, but also reviewed its financial performance.

Ceridian HCM's new streaming pay function

The firm is seeing revenue growth of about 30%. Last year, it reported revenues from about $842 million. "This year, we will exceed $1 billion in revenue," Ossip said.

Hitting the $1 billion revenue mark suggests Ceridian is becoming more competitive with HCM heavyweights like Workday, which reported $1.16 billion in revenue in 2016 and $4.32 billion in revenue in the fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2021.