Congress could trigger demand for apprenticeship software

U.S. lawmakers are considering a multi-billion dollar expansion of apprenticeship programs to meet workforce needs. If the expansion wins approval in Congress, it may generate interest in apprenticeship software for compliance, time and applicant tracking, and other management aspects of apprenticeship programs.

At a U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety hearing Wednesday, lawmakers praised the apprenticeship strategy while citing the need for skilled workers. Apprenticeship programs combine on-the-job training with high school or college classroom work.

Firms are having trouble filling positions, said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., something he hears from businesses in his state. "Workforce was the No. 1 issue," he said.

Braun said the apprenticeship topic is generating one of "the most bipartisan discussions I've seen here in the Senate." But he also noted the divide between Democrats and Republicans about how to approve the funding.

Earlier this year, the U.S. House approved the National Apprenticeship Act of 2021 that included $3.5 billion over five years, or $700 million a year, a nearly fourfold increase in annual federal spending for the training. That bill is pending in the Senate. The U.S. Department of Labor budget called for $185 million in 2021 to support apprenticeship programs.

The pending $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation process also has a multi-billion appropriation for apprenticeship programs, but that potential funding source is on shaky ground because Republicans oppose this broader spending bill.