SHRM calls out biased hiring practices at conference

In the face of record employee turnover, HR managers are being faulted for biased hiring practices by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Employers are having difficulty filling jobs, a problem reflected in the latest labor data. Last week, the U.S. Labor Dept. reported a record 10.9 million job openings in July. Johnny Taylor, president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), blamed HR for some of the difficulties employers are facing.

At the just concluded SHRM conference, Taylor didn't pull any punches in his criticism of HR managers and their hiring practices."Some of our colleagues in HR can be the most judgmental and biased in the workplace," Taylor said to attendees at the Las Vegas conference.

"Our profession is famous -- or infamous at times -- for weeding out 'undesirable job candidates,' and we decide what 'undesirable' is," Taylor said. That weeding out process might target older workers, the "woman in the wheelchair," those with a criminal record or those without college degrees, he added.

Taylor's overarching point was to urge HR managers to apply empathy, and consider the emotions and concerns of others in their approaches. His comments came at the same time that employers are seeing record-high quit rates, according U.S. labor data. Some 4 million workers voluntarily left their jobs in July, according to the latest data which was reported this month. The quit rate was 2.7% for July, on par with prior months and the highest percentage of quits this century.

While Taylor focused on hiring practices, others at the SHRM conference discussed turnover reduction efforts. One employer, the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) in Ottawa, said it has been successful in retaining employees thanks to its employee rewards and recognition program.