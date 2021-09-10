Federal vaccine mandate gives HR new work, risks

President Biden's plan to require vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing has many unknowns and troubling scenarios for employers.

The upcoming federal rule mandates businesses with 100 or more employees require their workers to be vaccinated or have weekly COVID-19 tests. It's unknown whether the rule will apply to remote worker, but there's an expectation among experts that it might, since Biden's goal is to raise vaccination rates overall.

Suppose, for instance, a high-performing, sales record-busting employee, rejects vaccination and testing? Will this employer have to fire the employee for defying the federal vaccine mandate?

There's no answer to this question or many others, according to HR experts. And it may be a while before President Biden's federal vaccine mandate plan can begin. Legal challenges by governors and organizations are expected, which may delay or kill the president's plan. But HR departments may still have to get ready.

Businesses may need systems to manage vaccinations and testing. Enterprise HR vendors typically have systems that allow employees to upload and record documents, including proof of vaccination. But these HR information systems aren't necessarily used by smaller firms of up to 1,000 or so employees.

"They can't afford that in most cases," said Brian Kropp, chief of research in the Gartner HR practice.

The smaller employers may have bare-bones HR capabilities or nothing more than spreadsheets to manage their personnel records, Kropp said. That may spur a response from HR vendors to fill the need for record-keeping.

"I think there's a real vendor opportunity," he said.

Employers may also link vaccination and testing records to building security systems, Kropp said. If an employee, for instance, hasn't been vaccinated or testing is out of date, they may be denied access to the building, he said.

Vaccinated workforce saves money Kropp believes that, for the most part, businesses will be happy with Biden's order because a vaccinated workplace cost less and is more productive. "They realize the value of a vaccinated workforce in terms of decreased absenteeism, decreased healthcare costs," Kropp said. It also means they can reopen workplaces, he said. "A vaccinated workforce is highly valuable to them." To that point, Delta Air Lines Inc. recently announced a $200 a month surcharge on unvaccinated employees who use the firm's healthcare plan. It said the average COVID-19 hospital cost was $50,000. Nonetheless, a federal vaccine mandate poses problems. "Are you going to be willing to fire that high-performing sales employee who outperforms all of their other peers by a magnitude of three?" Kropp said. It's not known whether an employer would do that. But the mandate does remove a competitive risk factor for those firms that already require vaccination, he notes. Biden's order requires the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to draft a vaccine mandate. Until that arrives and the legal questions are settled, employers are in the dark. "There are more questions than answers," said David Lewis, president and CEO of OperationsInc, an HR consulting firm in Norwalk, Conn. "And the biggest question right now is, should I even be worrying about this?"

Legal challenges will derail parts Lewis points to the planned legal challenges and expects that some, if not all, of these challenges "are going to derail, in part at least, this proposed guideline," Lewis said. The federal vaccine manadate announcement is "more of a direction until the questions are settled," Lewis said. Nonetheless, a vaccine mandate will create issues for HR managers, Lewis said. The record-keeping, including test results weekly, "is pretty nightmarish," he said. The mandate means employers will have to communicate their intent to new hires to comply with the corporate vaccine mandate and make it part of the onboarding process, Lewis said. Some organizations already require vaccinations, but it is mostly by organizations that do so for specific reasons, such as food processing safety, or just believe it's the right thing to do, Lewis said. Biden's order alleviates the need for employers "to have to be bold" about requiring vaccination, Lewis said. "It is a lot easier to go to your employees and say you have to be vaccinated because of the President," he said. Brian Weinthal, an employment attorney at Burke, Warren, MacKay & Serritella, P.C. in Chicago, said, "the debate is going to be over whether the executive branch has the authority without a statute from Congress to take this kind of overwhelming sweeping or broad action."