With New Orleans mostly dark, a coworking office lights up

Coworking offices may appeal to remote workers who don't want to work at home full time and live too far from their corporate offices. But there's another reason coworking spaces may be helpful, as New Orleans illustrates.

Power returned Wednesday to part of the city's central business district and French Quarter, four days after Hurricane Ida ravaged the region. Among the properties benefiting from the restored power is the Connect Hub Coworking office, located on the ninth floor of a downtown office tower at 400 Poydras St.

At 6 a.m. Thursday, Connect Hub's coworking offices were back in operation, said Christina Donahoe, senior property manager for both the building and coworking space. The building has generator power, enough for emergency systems and lighting, allowing the staff to get the building ready for reopening.

"This region is so resilient," Donahoe said. "We've been through so many other disasters, and we simply just know how to pivot and get things done."

The vast majority of those working from home in the New Orleans metro area are still without power, and it may take weeks to restore it fully. The Poydras Street complex, on the other hand, may be the first office building to reopen in the city's downtown, Donahoe said. The property and coworking space is part of the Hertz Investment Group, a private equity commercial real estate firm.

While coworking offices like Connect Hub provide businesses with a blended work-home option, precisely the role they'll play in the remote work era remains unclear.