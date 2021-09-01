Catastrophes may shift hiring, remote work policies

Hurricane Ida is expected to keep remote workers in the New Orleans area in the dark for weeks. It's the type of natural disaster that may put remote work policies and hiring decisions to the test.

Ida, which made landfall Aug. 29, knocked out power for over a million people in Louisiana. Some also lost water, and communications and power restoration will take a long time.

Ensuring remote workers can remain online in a natural disaster is not usually part of a remote work policy. In fact, employers are more likely to subsidize an ergonomically correct chair than pay for a remote worker's backup power system, according to experts.

That may be because the technology alternatives aren't good. Home generators and satellite internet are expensive, and there's no guarantee home installations will work after a significant natural disaster.

"Generators are not useful in 10 feet of water, just like a satellite [dish] isn't [when it's] laying on the ground after a storm," said Tom Gorup, vice president of security and support operations at Alert Logic Inc., a cybersecurity firm based in Houston. Moreover, these systems aren't necessarily options for people living in apartments, he said.

Similar to New Orleans, Houston also faces severe storm risks. That's why Alert Logic has plans in place to relocate workers needed for immediate business continuity to hotels out of the path of the storms like Ida, according to Gorup. But if repairs are slow, the company may increase the number of employees to be moved temporarily. It will be a volunteer system, he said. The firm employs 700.

But natural disaster planning for remote workers may get more attention with the rise of severe weather.

"Extreme weather events have been the principal contributors to an increase in the frequency and duration of power outages in the United States," the U.S. Government Accountability Office stated in a report to lawmakers last March.