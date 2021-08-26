Delta's surcharge a new take on employee vaccination incentives

Employers have been giving employees cash, gift cards and time off to encourage them to get vaccinated. But, if the approach Delta Air Lines Inc. is taking to workplace vaccination is widely adopted, the days of freebie-based incentives may be ending.

On Wednesday, Delta said it would impose a $200 monthly surcharge starting Nov. 1 on unvaccinated U.S. employees who use the firm's healthcare plan.

But Delta stopped short of issuing a formal vaccine mandate, unlike the recent announcement from United Airlines Inc. One of the reasons Delta executives may have decided on a surcharge is that businesses, overall, are rejecting employer vaccine mandates, according to new data from Gartner.

"The bigger issue is that a lot of companies are afraid of alienating a significant percentage of the workforce by mandating the vaccine," said Brian Kropp, vice president of research at Gartner.

Indeed, Gartner found that only about 16% of businesses had imposed vaccination mandates, according to survey results of 300 firms released Wednesday. That percentage may rise, but with some 25% of the workforce not vaccinated, Kropp said employers are worried about a mandate's impact on a business.

If just 5% of a firm's workforce refused to get vaccinated and was fired, the company would "take a huge financial hit," Kropp said.

A lot of companies are afraid of alienating a significant percentage of the workforce by mandating the vaccine. Brian KroppVice president of research, Gartner