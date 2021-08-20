New pay equity laws want proof of fair pay

Some firms tout a commitment to pay equity as a way to attract talent, but pay equity is moving from a voluntary, competitive differentiator to the law. The increasing importance of pay equity, and the legislative push to ensure it, has prompted one HR vendor to upgrade its tools.

Many states have basic pay equity laws that prohibit wage discrimination, but California and Illinois are going a step further by adopting new pay equity reporting policies. They are requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to report data on pay, gender, race and ethnicity. The data also includes a disclosure about an employee's occupational category, such as manager, sales or technician.

These new pay equity laws are a response to pay gaps. Earlier this year, the U.S. Dept. of Labor found that women's annual earnings were 82 cents of every dollar earned by men, with an even wider gap for women of color.

In California, the goal of the new pay reporting law, which was enacted last fall, is to "efficiently identify wage patterns and allow for effective enforcement of equal pay or anti-discrimination laws," according to a California Dept. of Fair Housing and Employment document. The state's "strategic vision is a California free of discrimination." The Illinois law was signed in March.

Payscale acquires Curo The rise of pay equity laws is one of the reasons Payscale Inc., a compensation data provider, announced the acquisition of Curo Compensation Ltd, for an undisclosed amount this week. Curo is based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The U.K. already has some pay equity laws on the books, and Curo's tools helped companies meet those regulations. Now, similar laws are starting to be adopted in the U.S., said Scott Torrey, CEO of Seattle-based Payscale. Pay equity today is used by some firms as a differentiator in hiring, Torrey said. "The more transparent you are, the better talent you can attract, and the more people feel they are being paid fairly," he said. But Torrey sees the voluntary compliance era ending, and he expects to see more legislation along the lines of California's, where pay equity is "going to be required, and so you better get ahead of it."