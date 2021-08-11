In $5.2B deal, Cornerstone OnDemand goes private

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has been acquired by a private equity firm in a deal estimated to be worth $5.2 billion.

Clearlake Capital Group in Santa Monica, Calif., has agreed to buy outstanding shares of Cornerstone OnDemand for $57.50 a share, a price that represents a 31% premium of the company's stock price as of June 1, according to a press release.

The deal, announced last week in parallel with Cornerstone OnDemand's second-quarter earnings results, is expected to close later this year. When it does, Cornerstone, an HR vendor known for its learning and talent management software, will become private, a strategic move that will benefit customers, according to industry analyst Josh Bersin.

"This is not a private equity buyout to break down company and take cash out of it," Bersin said. "This is private equity buyout to give a company the money and freedom to grow in a more aggressive way."

Aggressiveness and growth Founded in 1999, Cornerstone OnDemand, also based in Santa Monica, is the No. 1 learning technology company, according to Bersin. During its second-quarter earnings call last week, Cornerstone reported Q2 revenue of $214.3 million, a 16.3% increase year over year. It currently serves 6,000 customers, supports 75 million users and employs 2,714 workers, according to the Q2 report. But its growth has likely been stifled by its more than 20 years in an aging learning management system (LMS) market, its size and the layers of oversight that come with being a publicly traded company, Bersin said. "When a company is public, there is scrutiny of every investment," he said. "It would be difficult for Cornerstone to go out and acquire another company or change its business model in a significant way. And this is an aggressive leadership team." That aggressiveness includes Cornerstone's acquisition of rival Saba Software Inc. in Feb. 2020 for about $1.4 billion. The move made Saba's Phil Saunders CEO of the newly combined firm and the privately owned Saba part of a publicly traded company. Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst at Constellation Research, said the buyout coming 18 months after the Saba deal is not surprising. "Integration is expensive, and Cornerstone was not moving too fast," Mueller said. "So throwing the cloth of privacy, from an investor perspective, over the operations makes sense." Brian Sommer, founder of technology advisory firm TechVentive in Carmel, Ind., said the Saba acquisition refocused Cornerstone's efforts on LMS, where the company got its start and where its products have the most maturity. "Prior to the Saba deal, Cornerstone had a full HRMS product line, even though learning and development is its core," Sommer said. "After the Saba acquisition, they clearly skimmed back to learning and development. Some other application areas got cut back quite a bit."