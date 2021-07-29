U.S. lawmaker seeks national four-day workweek

The pandemic has delivered many changes to the workplace, especially with the forced embrace of hybrid and remote work. But a California lawmaker is proposing what may be one of the most significant changes yet -- a law that would institute a four-day workweek for some workers.

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., introduced legislation Wednesday that would reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours under the Fair Labor Standards Act. It would lower the threshold for overtime compensation for nonexempt employees, who are typically hourly workers. Exempt employees are salaried and would not be affected by this change.

Takano said he was proposing the legislation because it would lead to a better work-life balance, lower childcare expenses and reduce healthcare premiums for companies.

"People continue to work longer hours while their pay remains stagnant," Takano said. "Many countries and businesses that have experimented with a four-day workweek found it to be an overwhelming success as productivity grew and wages increased."