Badmouthing of federal gov hurts cybersecurity recruiting

Cybersecurity recruiting is a national problem because of a shortage of talent, said U.S. House lawmakers at a hearing Thursday. But the federal government is facing some specific difficulties in hiring because of a damaged "brand" as an employer, said one witness.

The hearing on cybersecurity workforce shortages, held by the Committee on Homeland Security subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection and Innovation, came in response to the recent high-profile ransomware attacks, such as the Colonial Pipeline and the water treatment facility in Oldsmar, Fla.

"The truth is, the number of trained cybersecurity professionals has not increased to the levels necessary to meet the demand from industry and government," said Yvette Clarke, D-NY, chair of the cybersecurity subcommittee.

Those testifying at the hearing estimated the national cybersecurity recruiting shortage ranged from 460,000 to more than 500,000, affecting businesses and government. Most of the expert testimony pointed to a skills shortage as a reason for the hiring gap and stressed the need for more funding to support various cybersecurity education training and apprenticeship programs.

But a skills shortage is only part of the story, especially for the federal government where cybersecurity recruiting is particularly acute, said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service. The nonprofit, nonpartisan group works with government officials to improve workforce management.