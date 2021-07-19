Automation, job loss fears speed workforce training in Mass.

The pandemic is accelerating automation and threatening jobs, according to Massachusetts state officials. In response, the state is making plans to expand workforce training to keep up with the shift.

But that's not officials' only concern. In September, supplemental federal unemployment benefits will cease in Massachusetts and another 26 states that decided not to end the federal benefit early.

"We've got over 330,000 people falling off unemployment on September 4," said Rosalin Acosta, secretary of Labor and Workforce Development for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. "And if you ask me what keeps me up at night, it's that."

More than half of those receiving state unemployment only have a high school degree or less, she said, adding that some recipients are English language learners. State officials said they would work to help them get new skills and jobs.

"We need those folks engaged in the workforce immediately," Acosta said. Her comments were made at a press conference this week detailing the state's workforce training needs as outlined in a new report titled "Preparing for the Future of Work in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts."

The need to reskill the workforce will only become more critical. Over the next decade, Massachusetts officials warned that automation will have a major impact on employment and create new demand for workforce training.

Acosta said that in the next 10 years, "300,000 to 400,000 current jobs in the Commonwealth will disappear." She said this is "a result of accelerated adoption, automation and AI due to the pandemic."

The Massachusetts report is just a snapshot of a national problem around automation that's getting recognized at the federal level. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, approved earlier this year, included funds for states to deal with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Massachusetts received $2.9 billion as its share. About $240 million will go toward workforce training.