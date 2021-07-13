Worker shortages spur hiring incentives, low layoffs

Spherion Staffing LLC, which fills a wide range of jobs including clerical, customer service, IT and industrial positions, said it has more than 10,000 posts available at 200 locations nationwide. In response to worker shortages, it just announced a weekly contest through mid-September for existing employees with prizes such as MacBooks, GoPros and a grand prize of a Ford Mustang or $25,000 in cash. It's an incentive for hiring and retaining employees.

In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlanta-based Spherion hired nearly 40,000 employees. "This means in an average month, we might have about 3,300 jobs filled," said Doug DeLor, vice president of marketing at Spherion, in an emailed statement. "Compare that to July 2021, we have over 10,000 openings -- it all comes back to this unprecedented demand that we are seeing from the pandemic recovery."

Almost every industry is experiencing worker shortages, DeLor said. "The job market is so hot right now that there are many more openings than available workers who are applying for jobs," he said. "That's where we can help."

In May, the number of job openings in the U.S. was at 9.2 million, with little change from the prior month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported last week. According to Federal Reserve data, layoffs and involuntary terminations reached a century low in May at 1.37 million.

"No one is laying anybody off because they can't find anybody to replace them," said Rick Cobb, executive vice president of new markets at Keystone Partners, a career management and leadership development firm in Boston.