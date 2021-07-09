Biden noncompete agreement order a warning for businesses

President Joe Biden's executive order on noncompete agreements adds to a growing backlash over employee restrictions in Congress and states. But for businesses, Biden's EO doesn't change anything -- for the moment.

The executive order, released Friday, seeks a national standard on noncompete agreements that broadly restricts them. It is asking the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to take specific action to ban or limit noncompete agreements.

"Companies need to recognize right now that there's a real chance of there being some sort of federal limit on noncompete agreements," said Eric Ostroff, managing partner and co-chair of the Trade Secrets and IP Group at Meland Budwick PA, a law firm in Miami.

Companies need to recognize right now that there's a real chance of there being some sort of federal limit on noncompete agreements. Eric OstroffManaging partner and co-chair, Trade Secrets and IP Group, Meland Budwick PA

Noncompete agreements set restrictions on the ability of workers to take a job with a competitor. Some agreements set limits on time, such as barring a worker from taking a job with a competitor for six or 12 months, while others may also bar someone from seeking a job within a specific geographical area.

Although Biden indicated support for a ban on noncompete agreements during his campaign, "this is the first time since he's been president that he's taking action on this issue," Ostroff said. "This, first of all, tells employers that the Biden administration is serious about their commitment to restrict noncompete agreements."

He added, "It's possible that this action will encourage or will increase the pace at which Congress acts."