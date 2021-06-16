Jobs that can be done anywhere may end up overseas

Full-time remote work jobs are desirable for job seekers who want to avoid lengthy commutes and expensive dry cleaning bills. But according to a new report, these "anywhere jobs" are at risk of moving to regions that pay less.

Certain types of work, especially in technology, have been moving offshore for decades. But the experience of working remotely during the pandemic has put more jobs at risk, according to a study released Wednesday by the U.K.-based Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, named after the country's former prime minister.

The report, "Anywhere Jobs: Reshaping the Geography of Work," analyzed the U.K.'s job market risks. The pandemic "has begun to loosen the binds that previously tied a job to a specific geography," it stated.

The report found that 18% of the jobs in the U.K. are "anywhere jobs," or white-collar, well-paid occupations. In particular, it found that 5.9 million jobs in IT, financial and professional services in London and the South East region were at risk for being outsourced or offshored.

The report's concern about the loss of jobs in the U.K. applies to the U.S. as well, but with a twist, said Jeegar Kakkad, the lead author of the report and the institute's head of productivity and innovation.

What's different is America's "vast size and the differences in wages within the U.S., for example, between the Bay area and rural Alabama," Kakkad said. With the embrace of working from home, businesses can now hire remote workers in lower-cost regions, he said.

For instance, the median wage for a developer in Los Angeles is nearly $120,000. In Montgomery, Ala., the median salary for that same job is $88,500, or about $31,000 less, according to the Foreign Labor Certification Data Center, a government source for prevailing wage data.