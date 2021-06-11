Companies aim for hybrid office by September

In New York City, 62% of workers will be back in their offices by September. And, for the most part, they'll be returning to a hybrid office, according to new data from the Partnership for New York City.

Indeed, September seems to be the month for a new way of working for many employees, from five days a week in the office to hybrid, which enables employees to work some days at home and other days in the office. Many firms, such as Apple, have announced a hybrid return-to-work plan; others, such as IBM, have been a little more opaque.

IBM this week said it is planning to resume office operations in September. It credited its September decision with the "improving U.S. clinical conditions and broad access to COVID-19 vaccines," Nickle LaMoreaux, IBM's chief human resources officer, stated in a memo that was released by the firm.

"Our current policy requires masks at IBM locations, regardless of vaccination status. Over the coming weeks, we'll be working towards an updated policy and protocols where fully vaccinated IBMers can work onsite without masks," LaMoreaux stated in the memo. "Client-facing IBMers will need to follow client preferences when on their premises."

For work travel, "vaccination may be required for some destinations. If you haven't yet been vaccinated or received the second dose of a two-shot vaccine, we strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated now," LaMoreaux said.