An HR lesson from the Amy Cooper lawsuit

Social media is prompting some firms to announce employee terminations in response to a social media storm. But it's not without risk, as a lawsuit stemming from a confrontation between a dog walker and a birdwatcher in New York's Central Park proves.

This week, Amy Cooper, the dog walker, filed a lawsuit against her former employer, Franklin Templeton. The lawsuit includes claims of gender and race discrimination as well as defamation.

Last May in Central Park, birdwatcher Chris Cooper (no relation) reportedly asked that Amy Cooper leash her dog, recording the encounter in a video that quickly went viral. During the encounter, Amy Cooper calls the police and explains that there is an "African American" who is "recording me and threatening me and my dog," while the portion of the confrontation recorded shows otherwise.

Franklin Templeton, an investment firm, quickly fired Amy Cooper, saying it had conducted an internal review of the incident. The company also tweeted about the incident, saying, in part: "We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton."

The lawsuit states in part that, "This confrontation became international news as a racial flashpoint, characterized as a privileged white female 'Karen' caught on video verbally abusing an African American male with no possible reason other than the color of his skin." But the lawsuit also argues that the characterization was nurtured by her employer's statements.

The lawsuit alleges that Franklin Templeton didn't investigate the incident. It said that Amy Cooper's response to Chris Cooper was "because she was alone in the park and frightened to death."