NASA is changing its approach to people analytics

NASA is taking a more centralized management approach as it prepares to take on ambitious missions, such as sending astronauts to Mars or back to the moon. It is a project with implications for HR and how it conducts people analytics.

The space agency wants a better view of its workforce and current skills as well as what skills it will need in the future.

To do this, NASA's HR department has started using a graph database platform from Neo4j Inc. Graph databases map relationships between data and can uncover patterns that are hard to find using traditional people analytics techniques, which often rely on relational databases. David Meza, a senior data scientist for the chief human capital officer at NASA, is in charge of the project.

Prior to his role in HR, Meza was the chief knowledge architect at the Johnson Space Center in Houston and has nearly a decade of experience with graph technology. He had a good idea about what it could do for the space agency's HR department.

When considering people's relationships, Meza said, "What more type of graph problem out there is there than people?"

But the question for HR, broadly, is whether graph database technology will be mainstream and widely adopted by vendors that sell people analytics platforms.

Josh Bersin, an industry analyst and head of Josh Bersin Academy, said graph database technology "is starting to emerge as a tremendous technology for HR." But HR departments want off-the-shelf products, "so it's coming slowly," he said.

What more type of graph problem out there is there than people? David MezaSenior data scientist, NASA

Bersin noted that some HR vendors use graph databases, including ADP's NextGen HCM and Workday's skills cloud.

"I think in 10 years, all HR systems will use some form of graph technology for sure -- but it's slow to build because it takes vendors three to five years to build off-the-shelf products that capture the hearts of conservative companies," Bersin said.

Holger Mueller, an analyst at Constellation Research, is more skeptical of the future of graph databases in HR. He sees the potential graph technologies could have with organizational charts and other hierarchies. Still, a complex task like mapping skills across the workforce is "critical and hard, [and] a graph database doesn't make that easier," he said.