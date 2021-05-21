The hybrid workplace may be settling on 3 days in office

Full-time remote work may be nearing an end, and the new work schedule is emerging as three days in the office and two days at home. It isn't the hybrid workplace schedule all employees were hoping for, but some high-profile employers are being clear about their new schedules.

Google, Uber, Citigroup and Qualtrics have all announced a three-day in-office schedule. But many white-collar workers may want more time away from the office.

According to a Gallup poll this week, 72% of white-collar workers continue to work remotely; although, for those in computer-oriented and mathematical fields, that number is even higher at 86%.

Among white-collar workers, the Gallup poll found that even after COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions are lifted, 41% of men and 39% of women "would continue working remotely as much as possible because they prefer it." That figure was 54% for people in computer and math fields.

The return-to-work schedule "depends on who decides," said Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a telecommuting research and consulting firm in San Diego. Business leaders are leaning to three days in the office, and two days out; employees, on the other hand, are leaning toward only two days in the office, she said.

Qualtrics, for example, is settling on a three-days-a-week office schedule after surveying its 3,500 employees. Before the pandemic, approximately 91% of the firm's employees worked in the office.