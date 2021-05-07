Employees revolt after CEO's op-ed about hybrid workplaces

Many employers have plans to adopt hybrid workplaces post-pandemic -- including full-time remote work. But Catherine Merrill, CEO and owner of Washington Media Inc., may not be one of them.

In an essay published Thursday in the Washington Post, Merrill, who publishes the Washingtonian, wrote of the merits of working in the office. For those who don't want office work, she held out the possibility of turning work-from-home employees into independent contractors without benefits.

Employees responded Friday with a work stoppage. Merrill did not immediately respond to an email sent out late this afternoon.

The CEO's position may have consequences, HR analysts said.

"People want flexibility at work. it's their No. 1 request. And this kind of executive is going to have a hard time hiring people," said Josh Bersin, an industry analyst and head of Josh Bersin Academy. "It's OK to ask people to come in periodically, but remote work is now a part of everyday life."

Merrill's essay cited the merits of employees interacting in the office, which includes "extras" such as mentoring, celebrating birthdays and other activities "that drive office culture."

And then she lowered the boom: "If the employee is rarely around to participate in those extras, management has a strong incentive to change their status to 'contractor,'" Merrill wrote. That means not having to pay for their healthcare, 401K and other benefits, she noted.