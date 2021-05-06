VA's lack of diversity in management called out in hearing

The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs faced criticism at a House committee hearing Thursday for its lack of diversity in senior management. The committee also heard arguments that the VA needs to be more like private sector firms and adopt substantial diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

The hearing was called to examine diversity at the VA. U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), who chairs the Veterans Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, framed the VA's problem. At first glance, the department appears diverse, with more than 400,000 employees and contractors, of which nearly 43% are part of the racial minority and 61% are female, he said.

But according to VA data, most people of color and women "are significantly under-represented in the VA's most senior job roles," Pappas said at the hearing. Black women comprise almost 17% of the VA workforce, but hold less than 6% of the most senior career positions. White men make up 23% of the VA workforce, but hold nearly half of the most senior career positions, he said.

There are other problems at the VA, Pappas said. More than 2,800 complaints were filed last year by employees who experienced discrimination based on race, religion, sex and other factors.

"I want to unequivocally state that there's no place for discrimination or racism at the VA," Pappas said.