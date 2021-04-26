SMB HR market heats up with Paycor IPO, Jobvite acquisitions

Paycor HCM Inc. filed paperwork on Monday for an IPO, and Jobvite Inc. acquired two firms, including JazzHR. The moves are unrelated but make clear how important the SMB HR tools market is becoming.

The Paycor IPO makes a case that the SMB HR market opportunity is expanding, as small businesses seek to modernize patchworked HR systems. Jobvite's acquisition of JazzHR, applicant tracking software, will expand its ability to serve SMB customers, according to an analyst.

Based in Cincinnati and founded in 1990, Paycor makes a full-featured payroll and HR SaaS system aimed at firms from 10 to 1,000 employees. Last year, this market segment accounted for 81% of its recurring billing, reported Paycor's IPO filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Paycor has nearly 2,000 employees and serves about 28,200 companies with more than 1.9 million customer employees. Its annual revenue is about $338 million, according to the Paycor IPO. Paycor said its competitors include Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, NetSuite and Microsoft, among others.

The Paycor IPO argues that SMB companies are getting more sophisticated and want integrated HR tools and better analytics, stating that the "vast majority of SMBs" rely on legacy products that are difficult to integrate with third-party tools, aren't unified, don't have robust analytics, among other problems.

An IPO will potentially give Paycor more investment funds to develop the SMB market. The number of shares and the price range have not yet been determined, the firm said in its announcement.