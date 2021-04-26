SMB HR market heats up with Paycor IPO, Jobvite acquisitions
The HR SMB market is seeing activity, with Paycor planning to file an IPO and Jobvite acquiring two firms that may help it better compete in this market.
Paycor HCM Inc. filed paperwork on Monday for an IPO, and Jobvite Inc. acquired two firms, including JazzHR. The moves are unrelated but make clear how important the SMB HR tools market is becoming.
The Paycor IPO makes a case that the SMB HR market opportunity is expanding, as small businesses seek to modernize patchworked HR systems. Jobvite's acquisition of JazzHR, applicant tracking software, will expand its ability to serve SMB customers, according to an analyst.
Based in Cincinnati and founded in 1990, Paycor makes a full-featured payroll and HR SaaS system aimed at firms from 10 to 1,000 employees. Last year, this market segment accounted for 81% of its recurring billing, reported Paycor's IPO filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Paycor has nearly 2,000 employees and serves about 28,200 companies with more than 1.9 million customer employees. Its annual revenue is about $338 million, according to the Paycor IPO. Paycor said its competitors include Automatic Data Processing, Paychex, NetSuite and Microsoft, among others.
The Paycor IPO argues that SMB companies are getting more sophisticated and want integrated HR tools and better analytics, stating that the "vast majority of SMBs" rely on legacy products that are difficult to integrate with third-party tools, aren't unified, don't have robust analytics, among other problems.
An IPO will potentially give Paycor more investment funds to develop the SMB market. The number of shares and the price range have not yet been determined, the firm said in its announcement.
Jobvite changes CEO
Given its acquisition of two companies this week, the Indianapolis-based Jobvite also sees promise in the SMB HR market.
Jobvite makes an applicant tracking and recruiting system for mid-sized and enterprise firms. JazzHR, which was founded in 2009 and is based in Pittsburg, provides complementary software but focuses on the SMB market.
While Jobvite's customers range up through enterprise, JazzHR "extends its talent acquisition moving down market," said Madeline Laurano, founder and chief research officer at Aptitude Research.
Jobvite also acquired NXTThing RPO, a 25-year-old recruiting process outsourcing company in Jacksonville, Fla.
"Jobvite's approach, with these acquisitions, is saying that talent acquisition is available for everyone regardless of company size," Laurano said.
JazzHR CEO Pete Lamson is now the CEO of the combined firm. Jobvite's previous CEO, Aman Brar, will join the board of directors.
JazzHR and NXTThing RPO will continue to operate under their respective brands. The combined employee headcount is about 500, a spokeswoman said.