Rejecting hybrid work will cost employers, survey finds

When employees scrambled last year to work from home, it cost them on average $600 to equip their home offices. New research has found that employees want to continue working at home, at least in a hybrid work schedule -- and they will take the same job for less pay with a new employer to keep that option.

In total, this pandemic-driven shift to home offices amounted, both in equipment costs and labor, to 0.7% of GDP, nearly $1 trillion. This is "about the same amount that the government spent on defense in 2020," said Nicholas Bloom, a professor of economics at Stanford University and one of the authors of a working paper based on a survey of 30,000 Americans, titled "Why Working from Home Will Stick."

But this new world of work comes with significant risks for employers. Work from home is so popular that job seekers may take the same job with a 5% to 10% pay cut if it allows a WFH option, Bloom said.

The paper estimates that 20% of full-time workdays will be from the home post-pandemic, compared with 5% before the pandemic. Employers who reject hybrid work may face problems.

"My broad advice for firms is the labor market is heating up, and pretty soon we are going to be back in the war-for-talent era," Bloom said in an email. "This will mean firms not offering a couple of days a week WFH will have to compensate their employees with significantly higher pay to stop them quitting."

"If firms really hate WFH, they can pay their employees 8% more to keep them -- but if they don't, they should expect to see rising quit rates," Bloom said.

Another complication: Sustainability Employers may have to offer more than a hybrid work option in recruiting. According to new research by IBM, employees are increasingly seeking out employers with "environmentally sustainable" practices and policies. In a survey of 14,000 workers in nine countries, 71% of job seekers surveyed said that "environmentally sustainable companies are more attractive employers." Moreover, two-thirds indicated they "are more likely to apply for and accept jobs with environmentally and socially responsible organizations -- and nearly half would accept a lower salary to work for such organizations," the IBM survey found. People want "more purposeful and meaningful work, as well as wanting to work for a company that better fits [their] values," said Elizebeth Varghese, global leader of talent and HR reinvention strategy client services at IBM Global Business Services. Another post-pandemic risk for employers is the pent-up demand for a new job. According to Prudential Financial's Pulse of the American Worker survey, released this month, as many as one in four workers plans to look for a new job. Morning Consult, on behalf of Prudential, surveyed 2,000 U.S. workers in March. For employers worried about losing employees, those on the verge of leaving may signal their plan to depart.