Shift to HR shared services could save Connecticut millions

The state of Connecticut is consolidating 17 human resources departments into one HR shared service. It expects to reduce overall HR costs by 20%, or about $10 million, much of it through staff reduction.

The state's executive branch HR departments were operating independently, with different forms and processes and inconsistent ways of interacting with state employees, said state officials at a briefing Tuesday, providing an update of a shift to HR shared services that began in 2019.

The independent HR departments were "interpreting rules and contracts slightly differently and trying to figure things out in their own silos, as opposed to working together as one team to solve similar problems," said Josh Geballe, state commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.

The state has 350 HR employees working in the 17 agencies; about 140 of those workers are expected to retire, thanks to a retirement surge. According to an analysis completed last year, the state expects about 27% of its workforce to retire by July 2022.

With the consolidation, the state's HR shared services will eventually operate with 280 people, including about 70 new hires.

The shift to HR shared services also meant getting rid of paper-based processes. The state hired Scan-Optics, a firm in Manchester, Conn., to digitize some 1 million pages of files, and UKG Service Delivery, formerly PeopleDoc by Ultimate Software, to develop a case management system.

The system upgrade enables employees to access HR documents from a centralized location.