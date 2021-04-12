Oracle Cloud HCM introduces low-code/no-code template tools

Oracle HR users can now build templates for tasks, such as onboarding, parental leave and relocations, without coding, Oracle said Monday.

Oracle Cloud HCM has upgraded its platform to use low-code/no-code tools. The software development approach enables people with limited or no coding experience to build their own applications using drag-and-drop components.

For HR employees, low-code/no-code tools will make it easier to develop templates -- called Journeys by Oracle. The Journeys templates provide a sequence of steps designed to walk employees through a specific HR task such as growing their career. HR employees can build Journeys with minimal training.

Emily He, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud HCM, said the firm has been working for years "to make our system easily configurable." Employees across the enterprise are clamoring for low-code/no-code tools, He said.

HR employees use visual design systems, open a template, edit, remove and add tasks they want employees to complete. HR IT is still involved from a data perspective, but HR employees control the design and user experience, He said.