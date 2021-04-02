Biden infrastructure plan may deliver huge training boost

Evolve Manufacturing Technologies Inc., in Fremont, Calif., is training 25 workers in manufacturing technologies thanks to a government-supported pilot program.

The trainees lost jobs in hospitality, retail and other sectors hit hard by COVID-19. The training program, which launched earlier this year, will take eight weeks and pays $18 an hour, including time spent on college-level instruction. The program uses federal dollars, and if President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan wins approval, it's the type of training program that may see rapid growth.

Matt Pawluk, senior director of operations at medical device maker Evolve, said the potential impact of the infrastructure plan on workforce training is "honestly, huge."

"I don't know why this wouldn't go nationwide," Pawluk said of the program.

For participants, the training program may lead to jobs at Evolve or one of the other 900 manufacturing firms in Fremont. Manufacturing employs about 30,000 in Fremont alone, according to a city official.

Among the trainees in the pilot program is a longtime server who became a production leader in a couple of weeks "because she had hustle like no one else," Pawluk said. The pilot program includes former bartenders who "were good at remembering recipes" and can apply those recall skills to manufacturing, as well as people who worked in nail salons who "are really good at [noticing] detail," he said.

"We have all these people that have diverse backgrounds that were getting paid less when employed in the industry that fired them," Pawluk said.

Putting aside the issue of how to fund this multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, Bhushan Sethi, joint global people and organization leader at PwC, said if this federal training help arrives, businesses "will be cheering from the rafters."

The Biden infrastructure plan has about $100 billion in total for workforce training.

Sethi said CEOs have long complained of a skills gap, especially with the need to train around digital technologies and support clean energy, healthcare and infrastructure. Businesses will be facing a labor supply shortage as the economy reopens and there is a need for rapid deployment. "You need people to be really skilled," he said.