Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations get cool reception

The federal government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for its 2.1 million civilian workers, and a top government scientist said Tuesday it might be a mistake for it to do so.

Getting to herd immunity does not require every U.S. citizen be vaccinated, and there will be some federal workers who reject vaccination for personal reasons, said Timothy Persons, chief scientist and managing director of the science, technology assessment and analytics team for the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

"I think it's likely going to be counterproductive if it's mandated in a very strict way" such as requiring proof, Persons said. He made the comments at a virtual Future of Work conference, hosted by Nextgov and the Government Executive Media Group.

Persons believes unvaccinated employees who now work remotely can continue to do so. But he also expects that even with vaccines, workplaces will continue to mandate protections, such as wearing masks and office separations that enhance social distancing.

The rejection of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement may be the prevailing attitude among private employers.

In a March 16 survey, Gartner asked 227 HR managers at large global organizations their vaccination requirement plans. Only 8% of respondents said their firms would require employees to show proof of vaccination, but 36% plan to have employees self-report their vaccination status. Most of the balance, 48%, will not track vaccination status. Responses from the remaining 8% of respondents were not detailed.

The reasons for not asking about vaccine status concern the legal risk, especially if there are workplace infections, said Brian Kropp, chief of research for Gartner's HR practice. The question will be "who's responsible at that point," he said.