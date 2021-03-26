Biden's $3T rebuilding plan may boost reskilling, upskilling

President Joe Biden is getting ready to unveil a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan that's expected to help business reskilling and upskilling programs.

"We're going to invest in American workers and American science," Biden said at his press conference Thursday. The White House said Biden will travel to Pittsburgh on March 31 to detail the infrastructure plan.

The goal of the spending plan "is to rebuild the infrastructure, both physical and technological infrastructure in this country, so that we can compete and create significant numbers of really good-paying jobs," Biden said.

The Biden administration has released little information about the infrastructure measure. It's likely to be in the range of $2 to $3 trillion and will reportedly have funds for advanced training.

The investment of federal dollars into HR programs may help reskilling and upskilling programs, as well as learning industry R&D efforts. It could also help drive AI improvements and the use of technologies such as virtual and augmented reality, industry officials said.

Government has that ability to be the great accelerator. Al SmithCTO, iCIMS Inc.

"Government has that ability to be the great accelerator," said Al Smith, CTO at HR applications vendor iCIMS Inc., about the possibility of government help.

Biden has been a supporter of private and public reskilling and upskilling partnerships. In 2014, as vice president, he announced the recipients of $450 million in job-training grants to community colleges partnering with more than 400 employers nationally. The effort called for support of upskilling "and innovative learning tools."

Josh Bersin, an industry analyst and head of the Josh Bersin Academy, is among those who believe the Biden infrastructure spending bill will include advanced training.

"I hope this funding goes into strategic investment in corporate skilling programs focused on new needs in the economy, but it's hard to tell," Bersin said.