Equal pay for women could take 9 years

An analysis of workforce data from 4,000 firms found that pay for women has improved 6 cents in three years. It also found that women are still paid less than men, earning 83 cents for every dollar a man earns, according to a study by Visier Inc.

The Visier study estimated that at this rate, equal pay for women may be about nine years away.

Visier, a people and workforce analytics firm, used anonymized client data representing more than 9 million employee records and compared the pay progress of 700,000 U.S. employees from 2017 to 2020. Its study covers all industries, as well as hourly and salary workers.

"There are organizations that are doing the right thing," said Lexy Martin, head of research and customer value at Visier, a firm based in Vancouver, B.C. But "we need to improve," she said.

Martin said it will still take time to reach a point for equal pay for women. While pay raises are happening for women, they aren't issued in bulk. But Visier's research shows that younger women ages 25 to 30 are seeing the most wage gains. "It's easier to make that pay increase for people coming into the workforce or at lower wages," she said.

Martin said broader social trends, including the #MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter protests, are helping propel equal pay forward. Firms are "paying a lot of attention to correcting inequity," she said.

