Microsoft: Workers want hybrid work, not digital exhaustion

Working remotely, as it turns out, is anything but focus without interruption. In a new report, Microsoft revealed that digital distractions have increased to the point of overload.

Microsoft analyzed a vast, global data set of 122 billion email interactions and 2.3 billion meeting interactions through Teams and Outlook. It found that time spent in Teams meetings increased 2.5 times during the pandemic, with the average meeting now 10 minutes longer than they used to be -- from 35 to 45 minutes.

"This barrage of communications is unstructured and mostly unplanned, with 62% of calls and meetings unscheduled or conducted ad hoc," Microsoft said in its "The Next Great Disruption is Hybrid Work -- Are We Ready?"

"Digital overload is real, and it is climbing," the report, which was released Monday, stated.

The software giant also surveyed some 31,000 workers globally last month. Microsoft's analysis of those results is blunt: "One in five global survey respondents say their employer doesn't care about their work-life balance. Fifty-four percent feel overworked. Thirty-nine percent feel exhausted."